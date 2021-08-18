BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown enters the 2021 season with an upbeat attitude that carries over from the end of their 2020 campaign. With several key offensive players back and new spark on defense.
Derek Bleiler is the new defensive coordinator for the Bears, bringing that said 'new spark' to TJ Miller's coaching staff.
On the other side of the ball, Roman Marinello and Leo Egbe pair up in the backfield again for the Bears. On the outside, a trio of pass catchers should provide plenty of offensive fire power in 2022.