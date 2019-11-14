BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown girls' soccer team is one win away from a PIAA crown. The Bears will play in the state final against Conestoga on Friday afternoon.
The match-up is a re-match of this year's District 1 semifinal, a contest in which Boyertown emerged victorious, 1-0 in penalty kicks.
After a 2018 season where the team went 9-7-3, the players bought in to the same philosophies and now will play in Hershey for state gold.
The contest is set for 4 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday afternoon.