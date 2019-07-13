Boyertown, Norchester advance in Berks legion play

The Berks and Scuylkill-Berks legion baseball playoffs have reached the winner's bracket final stage of the brackets.

In Berks action, Boyertown defeated Twin Valley 4-1. The Bears advance to face Norchester, the top seed in the bracket, in the winner's bracket final on Saturday. Norhcester topped West Lawn 6-3 on Friday evening.

In the Schuylkill-Berks tournament, Post 625 advanced to the winner's bracket final with a 5-4 win over Southern Area. They will face Muhlenberg, who escaped with a 4-3 win over Schuylkill Valley. In the elimination portion of the bracket, Hamburg ousted Kutztown and Wyomissing eliminated Valley View.