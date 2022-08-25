BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown is one of the many programs in the area that enters into a new era for the 2022 season. Justin Konnick, an alum of the program, takes over the head coaching role.
The Bears were an Eastern Conference Playoff team a season ago, hoping to turn the corner in 2022 with a next level playoff showing.
For Konnick, it's about unlocking the next level within this program, and helping to push them above and beyond what they accomplished a season ago. His group knowing what it will take in those games this season.