Today

Clouds mixing with some sunshine. Warm, humid, and mainly dry, with just the slight chance of a spotty shower or t-storm late.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers; some steadier rain and a thunderstorm more likely south of the Lehigh Valley.

Tomorrow

Clouds and showers early, then clearing and drying from north to south during the day with a better and brighter afternoon. Turning less humid as well.