BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Zach Rothermel scattered five hits for a complete-game victory as Boyertown defeated West Lawn 4-1 in the Berks County Legion baseball playoffs on Thursday at Bear Stadium.
Trailing 1-0, Boyertown's Evan Hetrick delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning to put the hosts in front to stay. Tyler Hoffman added an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth and later scored on a wild pitch.
Other scores from Thursday include Twin Valley 5, Post 217 4; Norchester 5, Reading 1; and Shillington 10, Daniel Boone 8.