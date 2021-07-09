BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown defeated Shillington 11-1 in six innings in a Berks legion playoff winner's bracket game on Friday night. With the win, the Bears advance to face Norchester in the winner's bracket finals on Saturday night.
Boyertown took a 3-1 lead early and then extended it to 5-1 in the third frame. In the fourth inning the Bears scored five runs to take a 10-1 lead.
Saturday's game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
In other Berks legion games, Twin Valley beat Post 217 12-2 and Reading downed Daniel Boone 12-6.
In the Schuylkill-Berks legion league, Muhlenberg won 7-0 over Schuylkill Valley, Kutztown bested Valley View 7-4, Hamburg blanked 6-0, and Wyomissing edged Southern Area 6-5.