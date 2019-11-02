Both the Boyertown boys' and girls' soccer teams lost in the District 1 4A finals on Saturday. The boys fell 1-0 to North Penn and the girls lost 1-0 to Pennridge.
The Bears will continue their season in the PIAA playoffs next week.
