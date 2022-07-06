BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Berks County League American Legion baseball postseason got underway on Wednesday night and one of the games featured No. 2 seed Boyertown hosting No. 7 Daniel Boone at Bears Stadium.
It was a back-and-forth affair with Daniel Boone grabbing a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Alex Vassallo.
Cole Kratz put the Bears in front 3-2 with an RBI double in the fifth but Nate Debusi would tie the game up for the visitors with an RBI single in the top of the seventh and tack on a run for 4-3 lead.
Boyertown would tie the game in the seventh and eventually walk it off when Stephen Colucci laid down a beautiful bunt to score Peyton Moyer with the winning run.
In other Berks Legion action, 1-Norchester 2, 8-Post 217 1; 3-West Lawn 6, 6-Shillington 2; 4-Reading 6, 5-Twin Valley 2.