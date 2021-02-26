EASTON, Pa. - The Notre Dame Green Pond boys' basketball team is competing for the Colonial League title on Friday night. A key part to how the Crusaders got this far, senior standout Brendan Boyle.
Boyle comes into the title game having recorded the a new single-game scoring record for the program, putting up 42 points in their semifinal win.
The sharpshooter knows that Friday night will be another battle between the Crusaders and Bangor, both teams putting up over 80 points during their regular season meeting.
Getting this far in the season was just one step, finishing the task at hand to make it all worth it is the next step for Boyle and his teammates.