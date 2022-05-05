The Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association announced their 3A All-State Boy's Basketball selections on Thursday. Two local products finding their names on the list, Brendan Boyle and Kobe Magee.
Notre Dame Green Pond's all-time leading scorer, adding one more accolade to his career as a Crusader. Boyle was a first-team selection for the second straight season.
Boyle will be continuing his career at Kutztown University.
From Executive Education, Magee was named to the second team for a second straight season. The Raptor standout will be heading down the turnpike to Philadelphia, continuing his career at Drexel.