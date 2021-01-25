EASTON, Pa. - Pat Boyle has been around the NDGP boys' basketball program for 25 seasons now with over 400 careers and more to come. Now that success is spearheaded by his son's triumph.
Pat's son, Brendan, just eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season and he is just in his junior campaign. Brendan has had success with the Crusaders, but also some critics as well.
"There's challenges to it with other people saying I only play because my dad is the coach," Brendan said. "You're always going to get some of that but on the court he's my coach and there's a fine line."
Regardless of coaching staff, Brendan would likely be a top performer on the team. With that in mind, however, Pat and Brendan do try to draw that fine line between father-son and coach-player.
While Brendan averages 28 points per game this winter, Pat believes he is even more unselfish so far this campaign.
"His strength is that he's always in attack mode so even though he's scoring 28 points a game he's also giving out more assists this year than any player in recent history," Pat said.
Brendan has seen the program growing up, even served as a ballboy when he was younger, but now he is involved with the success currently and in the future.