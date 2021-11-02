With the semifinals in the books, the boys and girls District XI title games have been set for both soccer tournaments.
See the matchups below for each level:
1A
At Northwestern Lehigh
Girls - 5pm - #1 Schuylkill Haven vs. #2 Moravian Academy
Boys - 7pm - #1 Moravian Academy vs. #2 Schuylkill Haven
2A
At Emmaus
Girls - 5pm - # 1 ACC vs. #2 Palmerton
Boys - 7pm - #1 ACC vs. #2 Notre Dame Green Pond
3A
At Northern Lehigh
Girls - 5pm - #1 Northwestern vs. #2 Pottsville
Boys - 7pm - #1 Northwestern vs. #3 Southern Lehigh
4A
At Whitehall
Girls - 5pm - #1 Parkland vs. #3 Nazareth
Boys - 7pm - #2 Parkland vs. #4 Emmaus