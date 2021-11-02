69 Sports Logo

With the semifinals in the books, the boys and girls District XI title games have been set for both soccer tournaments. 

See the matchups below for each level:

1A

At Northwestern Lehigh

Girls - 5pm - #1 Schuylkill Haven vs. #2 Moravian Academy

Boys - 7pm - #1 Moravian Academy vs. #2 Schuylkill Haven

2A

At Emmaus

Girls - 5pm - # 1 ACC vs. #2 Palmerton

Boys - 7pm - #1 ACC vs. #2 Notre Dame Green Pond

3A

At Northern Lehigh

Girls - 5pm - #1 Northwestern vs. #2 Pottsville

Boys - 7pm - #1 Northwestern vs. #3 Southern Lehigh

4A

At Whitehall

Girls - 5pm - #1 Parkland vs. #3 Nazareth

Boys - 7pm - #2 Parkland vs. #4 Emmaus