The fields and brackets for the District 11 boys and girls basketball tournament were announced today and will begin with quarterfinal round action in some brackets on Friday and culminating in champions being crowned the weekend of March 3-4.
DISTRICT 11 BOYS
Class 6A
Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25 at Easton
4-Liberty vs. 5-Allen, 6 p.m.
3-Parkland vs. 6-Northampton, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ TBA
1-Emmaus vs. 5-Allen/4-Liberty winner
2-Freedom vs. 3-Parkland/6-Northampton winner
Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA
Class 5A
Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24
4-Whitehall vs. 5-ES North at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
3-Southern Lehigh vs. 6-Bangor at Catasauqua, 6 p.m.
Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA
1-PM West vs. 4-Whitehall/5-ES North winner
2-ES South v 3-Southern Lehigh/6-Bangor winner
Championship Friday, March 3 @ TBA
Class 4A
Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24
2-Central Catholic vs. 7-Northwestern at Allen, 7:30 p.m.
3-North Schuylkill vs. 6-Pottsville at Blue Mountain, 7:45 p.m.
4-Bethlehem Catholic vs. 5-Wilson at Allen, 6 p.m.
Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA
1-Blue Mountain vs. 4-Bethlehem Catholic/5-Wilson winner
3-North Schuylkill/6-Pottsville winner v 2-Central Catholic/7-Northwestern winner
Championship Friday, Mar. 3 @ TBA
Class 3A
Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25
4-Palmerton vs. 5-Panther Valley at Whitehall, 2:30 p.m.
3-Saucon Valley vs. 6-MaST Charter at Catasauqua, 3 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday Mar. 1 @ TBA
1-Executive Education vs. 4-Palmerton/5-Panther Valley winner
2-Notre Dame GP vs. 3-Saucon Valley/6-MaST Charter winner
Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA
DISTRICT 11 GIRLS
Class 6A
Quarterfinals Friday, Mar. 3
1-Easton vs. 8-Stroudsburg at Whitehall, 7:45 p.m.
4-Emmaus vs. 5-Nazareth at Catasauqua, 6 p.m.
3-Parkland vs. 6-Northampton at Whitehall, 6 p.m.
2-PM West vs. 7-Liberty at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA
1-Easton/8-Stroudsburg winner vs. 4-Emmaus/5-Nazareth winner
2-PM West/7-Liberty winner vs. 3-Parkland/6-Northampton winner
Championship Friday, Mar. 3 @ TBA
Class 5A
Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ TBA
1-Bethlehem Catholic vs. 4-Whitehall
2-Bangor vs. 3-PM East
Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA
Class 4A
Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25
4-Blue Mountain vs. 5-Jim Thorpe at Martz Hall, 2:30 p.m.
3-Northwestern vs. 6-Saucon Valley at Catasauqua, 1:30 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ TBA
1-Central Catholic vs. 4-Blue Mountain/5-Jim Thorpe winner
2 North Schuylkill vs. 3-Northwestern/6-Saucon Valley winner
Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA
Class 3A
Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24 @ Blue Mountain
4-Pine Grove vs. 5-Executive Education, 6 p.m.
Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA
1-Palmerton vs. 4-Pine Grove/5-Executive Education winner
2-Notre Dame GP vs. 3-Pen Argyl
Championship Friday, Mar. 3 @ TBA
Class 2A
Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25
4-Northern Lehigh vs. 5 Panther Valley at Whitehall, 1 p.m.
3-Tri-Valley vs. 6-Moravian Academy at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.
Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1
1-Marian Cath vs. 4-Northern Lehigh/5 Panther Valley winner at Marian Catholic
2-Minersville vs. 3-Tri-Valley/6-Moravian Academy winner at Minersville
Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA