The fields and brackets for the District 11 boys and girls basketball tournament were announced today and will begin with quarterfinal round action in some brackets on Friday and culminating in champions being crowned the weekend of March 3-4.

DISTRICT 11 BOYS

Class 6A

Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25 at Easton

4-Liberty vs. 5-Allen, 6 p.m.

3-Parkland vs. 6-Northampton, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ TBA

1-Emmaus vs. 5-Allen/4-Liberty winner

2-Freedom vs. 3-Parkland/6-Northampton winner

Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA

Class 5A

Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24

4-Whitehall vs. 5-ES North at Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

3-Southern Lehigh vs. 6-Bangor at Catasauqua, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA

1-PM West vs. 4-Whitehall/5-ES North winner

2-ES South v 3-Southern Lehigh/6-Bangor winner

Championship Friday, March 3 @ TBA

Class 4A

Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24

2-Central Catholic vs. 7-Northwestern at Allen, 7:30 p.m.

3-North Schuylkill vs. 6-Pottsville at Blue Mountain, 7:45 p.m.

4-Bethlehem Catholic vs. 5-Wilson at Allen, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA

1-Blue Mountain vs. 4-Bethlehem Catholic/5-Wilson winner

3-North Schuylkill/6-Pottsville winner v 2-Central Catholic/7-Northwestern winner

Championship Friday, Mar. 3 @ TBA

Class 3A

Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25

4-Palmerton vs. 5-Panther Valley at Whitehall, 2:30 p.m.

3-Saucon Valley vs. 6-MaST Charter at Catasauqua, 3 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday Mar. 1 @ TBA

1-Executive Education vs. 4-Palmerton/5-Panther Valley winner

2-Notre Dame GP vs. 3-Saucon Valley/6-MaST Charter winner

Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA

DISTRICT 11 GIRLS

Class 6A

Quarterfinals Friday, Mar. 3

1-Easton vs. 8-Stroudsburg at Whitehall, 7:45 p.m.

4-Emmaus vs. 5-Nazareth at Catasauqua, 6 p.m.

3-Parkland vs. 6-Northampton at Whitehall, 6 p.m.

2-PM West vs. 7-Liberty at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA

1-Easton/8-Stroudsburg winner vs. 4-Emmaus/5-Nazareth winner

2-PM West/7-Liberty winner vs. 3-Parkland/6-Northampton winner

Championship Friday, Mar. 3 @ TBA

Class 5A

Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ TBA

1-Bethlehem Catholic vs. 4-Whitehall

2-Bangor vs. 3-PM East

Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA

Class 4A

Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25

4-Blue Mountain vs. 5-Jim Thorpe at Martz Hall, 2:30 p.m.

3-Northwestern vs. 6-Saucon Valley at Catasauqua, 1:30 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1 @ TBA

1-Central Catholic vs. 4-Blue Mountain/5-Jim Thorpe winner

2 North Schuylkill vs. 3-Northwestern/6-Saucon Valley winner

Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA

Class 3A

Quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24 @ Blue Mountain

4-Pine Grove vs. 5-Executive Education, 6 p.m.

Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ TBA

1-Palmerton vs. 4-Pine Grove/5-Executive Education winner

2-Notre Dame GP vs. 3-Pen Argyl

Championship Friday, Mar. 3 @ TBA

Class 2A

Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25

4-Northern Lehigh vs. 5 Panther Valley at Whitehall, 1 p.m.

3-Tri-Valley vs. 6-Moravian Academy at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, Mar. 1

1-Marian Cath vs. 4-Northern Lehigh/5 Panther Valley winner at Marian Catholic

2-Minersville vs. 3-Tri-Valley/6-Moravian Academy winner at Minersville

Championship Saturday, Mar. 4 @ TBA