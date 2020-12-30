PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Brandon Brooks returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time all season.
The veteran right guard missed the entire 2020 season with a torn achilles tendon that he suffered during off-season workouts. Brooks is only six months removed from surgery, making an incredible comeback off that injury.
The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for the linemen, allowing him to workout on the field with the team over the next three days before the season finale on Sunday.
Brooks won't be able to return to the game action until the 2021 season.