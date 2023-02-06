PHOENIX, Az. - Two of the stalwarts on the Philadelphia Eagles defensive line from the their Super Bowl winning team, are still two of the constants in the pass rush.
Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox have continued to wreck the pockets for opposing quarterbacks five years later.
On night one at the Footprint Center for media night, both Graham and Cox didn't want to spend their time reflecting on what they've already accomplished. Each are looking ahead to what they're ready to accomplish this Sunday in Glendale.
It was Graham back in 2017 who made one of the biggest plays of the game, a strip sack of Tom Brady. On Monday night, Graham was looking ahead to what play he might be able to make in Super Bowl 57 that has the same affect.