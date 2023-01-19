BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Phillies Winter Caravan taking over ArtsQuest at Steelstacks on Thursday night. A couple members in attendance from the National League champion squad including Brandon Marsh.
Marsh was acquired via trade during the season from the Los Angeles Angels.
With a deep postseason run to the World Series, that means a shorter offseason for the players. Something that isn't taken for granted by the players on that Phillies squad.
The season having ended just over two months ago, and Spring Training is right around the corner already.