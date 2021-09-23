MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The top team in Berks four playing host on Thursday night. Brandywine blanking Hamburg, 4-0, to improve upon their record in 2021, 8-2.
The Bullets getting a goal 13 minutes into the game for the early lead, Joe Crist with the nice touch to get it past the keeper. Owen Lichtenwalner scored the second Bullets goal in the first half.
Lichtenwalner would also score the fourth goal of the game, along with an assist in the second half.
The Bullets remain undefeated in league play with the win.