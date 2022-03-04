MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights girls wrestling is a small team, but they have plenty of experience from prior bouts before the Bullets got an official team.
The East Regional tournament hitting the mats this weekend ahead of the PIAA tournament.
The Bullets feeling good about their chances heading into these matches. Several wrestlers finishing within the top three at their tournaments throughout the season.
Regardless of the outcomes, this is a group that is glad to be apart of the growing girls side of the sport within the state.