Sports

Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:21 PM EDT

Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

ANNVILLE, Pa. - Brandywine Heights defeated Susquenita 12-10 in a PIAA 2A softball semifinal at Lebanon Valley College on Tuesday evening to advance to the state final. The Bullets got revenge after they fell to Susquenita in the District 3 championship contest earlier this season.

The game was back-and-forth with the Blackhawks leading 3-1 early on, but the Bullets bounced back to take a 4-3 lead in the third inning. Susquenita retook the lead 6-5, but a late rally but Brandywine Heights up big and they held on down the stretch for a 12-10 victory.

They are advance to their sixth state final in school history.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

NDGP cruises into PIAA title game

NDGP cruises into PIAA title game

Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

Spring-Ford softball falls in state semis

Spring-Ford softball falls in state semis

Hamburg falls 3-0 to Selinsgrove

Hamburg falls 3-0 to Selinsgrove

IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

IronPigs earn 5-1 home win over Stripers

Fightins, SeaWolves split Tuesday twinbill

Fightins, SeaWolves split Tuesday twinbill

Kingery's 3-run homer lifts Phillies over D'Backs 7-4

Kingery's 3-run homer lifts Phillies over D'Backs 7-4

Alonso helps Mets gain split; Voit lifts Yanks in opener

Alonso helps Mets gain split; Voit lifts Yanks in opener

Souderton silences Neshaminy, heads to title game

Souderton silences Neshaminy, heads to title game

New PIAA playoff legislation officially introduced

New PIAA playoff legislation officially introduced