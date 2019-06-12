Brandywine Heights bests Susquenita, heads to title game

ANNVILLE, Pa. - Brandywine Heights defeated Susquenita 12-10 in a PIAA 2A softball semifinal at Lebanon Valley College on Tuesday evening to advance to the state final. The Bullets got revenge after they fell to Susquenita in the District 3 championship contest earlier this season.

The game was back-and-forth with the Blackhawks leading 3-1 early on, but the Bullets bounced back to take a 4-3 lead in the third inning. Susquenita retook the lead 6-5, but a late rally but Brandywine Heights up big and they held on down the stretch for a 12-10 victory.

They are advance to their sixth state final in school history.