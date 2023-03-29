READING, Pa. - Reading and Brandywine Heights squaring off in early season conference play. The Bullets going on the road to knock off the Red Knights, 10-0.
The Bullets wasting no time in this one plating the first run of the game in the first inning, Carson Renner with a RBI shot into the outfield. Second inning they would continue to pour it on, a fielding error would make it, 4-0.
In the third, more errors, Grant Parks grounds out but the throw back across the field for the double-play attempt gets beyond the third basemen. That error putting the Bullets up, 6-0.
Brandywine collects its second win of the season in the shutout, 2-1 while Reading falls to, 1-4.