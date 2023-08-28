TOPTON, Pa. - The Brandywine Heights boys soccer team squaring off against Mount Calvary on Monday looking for their first win under new head coach Bruce Bortz.
Zach Fratrik put the Bullets in front in the first half when he buried a ball from Freddy Sahaydak to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. The Chargers answered when Ben Gerlach scored off of a corner kick to level the score at 1-1.
Brandywine Heights would go home a winner though as Fratrik netted the brace from deep in the second half for the 2-1 victory.