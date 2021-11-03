HERSHEY, Pa. - Brandywine Heights in their first ever District III-1A girls soccer title game appearance, brings home the gold. The Bullets shutting out Harrisburg Christian, 3-0.
Over the last three games, the Bullets have taken out the top 3 squads in the field.
Olivia Moyer scored the first goal of the game for the Bullets with just about eight minutes left in the first half. They would never look back, just before halftime, Moyer would net her second to double the lead.
In the second half, Moyer completes the hat trick to fully secure the win. The Bullets bring home their first ever District title.