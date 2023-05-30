Brandywine Heights and Newport taking to the field in the District III-2A title game. The Bullets coming up short down the stretch, finishing as runner-ups, 8-5.
Newport would start the scoring, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Ensuing inning the Bullets would put three runs up on the board, Kamryn Henry with an RBI to center to give the Bullets the lead. Alyssa Bortz would drive in the third run of the inning with a line drive RBI down the third base line.
After that it would be all Newport the rest of the way. They would go on to score five unanswered runs to grab the lead back for good.