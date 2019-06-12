Sports

Brandywine Heights eager for the opportunity to play in a state final

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

Brandywine Heights eager for the opportunity to play in a state final

MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Brandywine Heights Bullets are making their sixth appearance in a state final on Thursday afternoon in State College where Frazier out of District VII awaits them. 

The Bullets have been on a rollercoaster ride of a season with several players having to move around and play multiple positions throughout the season due to injuries.

The players are excited for this opportunity and focused on the goal of coming home with state gold. Brandywine Height's only other softball state championship came back in 2013. 

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

St. Louis Blues win first Stanley Cup title, defeating Boston Bruins
Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues win first Stanley Cup title, defeating Boston Bruins

Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers

Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers

Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1

Sea Wolves out duel Fightin Phils, 2-1

Merrill Kelly, D-Backs blank Phillies in crisp 3-hitter

Merrill Kelly, D-Backs blank Phillies in crisp 3-hitter

Berks County shuts out DelCo in Carpener Cup

Berks County shuts out DelCo in Carpener Cup

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

Reading United earns 1-0 road win over F.A. Euro

Reading United earns 1-0 road win over F.A. Euro

Lehigh Valley wins Carpenter Cup opener, 8-4

Lehigh Valley wins Carpenter Cup opener, 8-4

Crusaders will look to keep the momentum going in State College

Crusaders will look to keep the momentum going in State College

Brandywine Heights eager for the opportunity to play in a state final

Brandywine Heights eager for the opportunity to play in a state final