Brandywine Heights eager for the opportunity to play in a state final

MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Brandywine Heights Bullets are making their sixth appearance in a state final on Thursday afternoon in State College where Frazier out of District VII awaits them.

The Bullets have been on a rollercoaster ride of a season with several players having to move around and play multiple positions throughout the season due to injuries.

The players are excited for this opportunity and focused on the goal of coming home with state gold. Brandywine Height's only other softball state championship came back in 2013.