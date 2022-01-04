MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights girls basketball tips off the 2022 portion of the schedule as one of two remaining unbeatens in the county.
This young Bullets team has gained more and more confidence with each win they collected in the early portion of the season. Now, as we get into the heart of league play, they're hoping turn keep that confidence growing.
The core group of players for the Bullets has put in many years together on the court, and it has shown in their play.
Brandywine Heights is currently ties with Oley Valley for their Divisional Lead as play resumes following the holiday break.