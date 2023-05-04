LYONS, Pa. - Brandywine Heights earning a big win on Thursday evening over Schuylkill Valley. The Bullets with a resounding, 11-1 win in five innings to get back to .500 on the season.
The lone Panthers run coming in the top of the first, Brooke Andrews with an RBI single.
Bottom of the second, all tied, the Bullets blow this one open. Alyssa Bortz rips a two-run line drive to left, 3-1 Bullets. A couple batters later, Aubrey Reinert with an RBI triple which pushed the lead to, 5-1.
The Bullets would continue to roll from there. The win pushing their record to, 8-8 which is currently good enough for the three-seed in the District III-2A tournament.