MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Avery Potteiger and Addison Benner scored 10 points each to lead the hosts past Upper Perkiomen 32-21 in the opening round of the Brandywine Holiday Tournament.
Upper Perkiomen had closed the deficit to four points on a shot just before halftime. Brandywine held the visitors to just nine second half points to earn a spot in the final.
The Bullets improved to 5-0 and will face Pequea Valley in the championship game on Tuesday. The Indians, who were led by 10 points from Grace Galbavy, fall to 2-2 and will take on York Tech in the consolation game.