MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights girls soccer team is looking to make program history, capture a District III-1A title.
The Bullets have already knocked off the three and two seed on this remarkable run they're making. Harrisburg Christian stands in their way, the top-seed in the field.
This appearance in the title game is the first for the program, aside from just looking for their first ever District title. The Bullets program has been waiting a long time for this opportunity.
For the group of players having made it to this point, there is no shortage of excitement and eagerness to hit the pitch in Hershey.