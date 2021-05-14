The Brandywine Heights, Hamburg, and Daniel Boone softball teams are getting set for the postseason.
The Bullets open the playoffs against Daniel Boone. The youthful bunch, with few upperclassmen, credit their schedule for their growth this season and the team wants to return to the PIAA playoffs.
Daniel Boone has the second seed in the bracket. The Blazers ended the regular season on a high note with a 9-8 win over Twin Valley, which gave the Raiders their first loss of 2021. Boone knows they have the skills to win, but want to get out to quicker starts in the playoff battles.
Hamburg is set to host Exeter in the county quarterfinals. The Hawks have already beat the Eagles this year and are feeling confident with their abilities as a squad going into the postseason.