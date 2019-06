MERTZTOWN, Pa. - The Brandywine Heights softball team was set to play in a PIAA semifinal on Monday, but the wet weather will force the Bullets to wait to play on Tuesday. Monday's contest was pushed one day later in the week by the PIAA officials.

Brandywine Heights will face Susquenita at Lebanon Valley College at 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The winner will advance to the 2A state final.