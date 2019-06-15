Brandywine Heights softball falls in PIAA title game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Frazier edged Brandywine Heights 6-5 in the PIAA 2A softball championship at Penn State on Friday evening. The Bullets settle for the runner-up finish this season.

Frazier jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Brandywine Heights cut the lead to 5-4 and then eventually tied it at five. A fielding error by the Bullets let Fraizer take a 6-5 lead, then the game ended on a double play with the final out coming at the plate.

Friday's game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to the inclement weather on the scheduled game day.