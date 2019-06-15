Sports

Brandywine Heights softball falls in PIAA title game

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:26 PM EDT

Brandywine Heights softball falls in PIAA title game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Frazier edged Brandywine Heights 6-5 in the PIAA 2A softball championship at Penn State on Friday evening. The Bullets settle for the runner-up finish this season.

Frazier jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but Brandywine Heights cut the lead to 5-4 and then eventually tied it at five. A fielding error by the Bullets let Fraizer take a 6-5 lead, then the game ended on a double play with the final out coming at the plate.

Friday's game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to the inclement weather on the scheduled game day.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Brandywine Heights softball falls in PIAA title game
69 News

Brandywine Heights softball falls in PIAA title game

McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight
Associated Press

McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight

Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

Fightins win 3-1, move into tie for first place

Fightins win 3-1, move into tie for first place

Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open
69 News

Woodland gouges out a birdie and leads by 2 at US Open

Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

Souderton wins state baseball title

Souderton wins state baseball title

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

Former NFL player Winslow will be retried on rape, abuse charges
KFMB via CNN

Former NFL player Winslow will be retried on rape, abuse charges

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win
Getty Images

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win