MERTZTOWN, Pa. - Brandywine Heights and Schuylkill Valley would need all five sets in their showdown on the court Thursday night. The Bullets coming out on top in the end, 3-2.
The Panthers grabbing hold of the early lead with a, 25-20 win in set one. Next set, the Bullets looking to prevent a, 2-0 hole, and Seamus Coffin would do just that with a kill for the, 25-23 win.
Set three, the Panthers bounce right back and grab the, 2-1 match lead thanks to a Micah Nagle spike for the, 25-22 set win.
From there, it would be all Bullets the next two sets of the match, 25-23 and 15-8. They remain the top team in Berks II at 6-2, 6-0 while Schuylkill Valley falls to 5-5, 4-2.