Three of the top four seeds bowed out in the quarterfinal round as Oley Valley, Brandywine Heights and Muhlenberg all sprung upsets. No. 3 Tulpehocken was also a winner on Saturday and will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday.
Berks Boys Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinal round
8-Oley Valley def. 1-Fleetwood 2-1
5-Brandywine Heights def. 4-Wilson 1-0
7-Muhlenberg def. 2-Conrad Weiser 1-0 in OT
3-Tulpehocken def. 6-Governor Mifflin 2-1 in 2OT
Semifinal round on Tuesday
8-Oley Valley at 5-Brandywine Heights, 7 p.m.
7-Muhlenberg at 3-Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.