HERSHEY, Pa. - Plenty of local Berks County wrestlers have made their way to the Giant Center in search of a PIAA title.
Hamburg and Brandywine both with wrestlers battling in the early session on Thursday. Three Berks County wrestlers finding success in the early going, would be knocked to just one.
Brant Mason one of those wrestlers at 170, from Hamburg, picked up a win in his first bout but fell in his next. The last Berks wrestler in the title bracket, from Brandywine, Noah Frack who got a late take down for the win at 126.
To view live updates of all the action at the Giant Center over the next three days click here.