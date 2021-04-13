Both the Brandywine and Spring-Ford baseball teams were victorious on Tuesday night. The Bullets posted a 7-5 win over Kutztown while the Rams edged Boyertown 3-2.
Kutztown led Brandywine 2-1 in the third frame, but Brandywine battled back to tie the game at three in the sixth inning and then surged ahead to earn the win.
The Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first frame against the Bears. Then Boyertown cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth inning, which is when they ended the no-hitter by Jack Kisela of Spring-Ford.
The Rams held on for the win in the end.