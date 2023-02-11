TEMPE, Ariz. - This time tomorrow, we may know the champion of Super Bowl 57.
The Eagles and Chiefs wrapped up their final practices and walkthroughs today. Eagles legend and Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins spent some time meeting and greeting with Eagles fans today in Tempe as part of a Verizon Super Bowl promotion.
"Weapon X" spent most of his career playing under Andy Reid and some of the current Kansas City assistant coaches. The love and respect still remains, but he bleeds Eagles Green.
"It's just one of those things that I'm so proud of Andy (Reid) for all that he's been able to do," Dawkins said. "Go from one place and change it's culture and then going to Kansas City and doing the exact same thing and then some. I'm so proud of him, not just him. Steve Spagnuolo - he was my defensive back coach back in the day in Philadelphia. So I'm excited to see them. But at the end of the day, I'm a Philadelphia Eagle at heart. I see it being a close game, tight game. But at the end, I think that talent will be the difference."