PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have a new face calling the plays on offense in 2023. Brian Johnson got promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.
Johnson is well versed in the Eagles offense and style, and with quarterback Jalen Hurts whom he has a history of coaching.
While familiar with the playbook, head coach Nick Sirianni has been keeping the new OC on his toes. There has been quite a bit of situation practice for both coaches and players alike through nearly two weeks.
The purpose of this is all to help Johnson get more and more comfortable with the playsheet in his hands.
"I'm extremely comfortable calling plays, but ultimately we're executing the vision that we have for the offense throughout the course of the week."
The past two seasons having been very beneficial for Johnson, having an understanding of the way things are done under Sirianni.
"Being here the last two years and understanding exactly how things are operated, understanding exactly how Coach Sirianni wants things done I think has been vital for me for sure."
For the upcoming season, the Eagles will look to pick up where they left off offensively under Brian Johnson.