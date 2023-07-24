CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - After 52 seasons Brian Neefe is hanging it up. The Southern Lehigh softball coach leaves quite the legacy behind, both with the Spartans and in the state of Pennsylvania.
Neefe leaves the coaching ranks behind him with 847 wins, the most in Southern Lehigh history and making him the winningest coach in Pennsylvania softball.
The wins, not just the only highlight of Neefe's coaching resume. During his tenure leading the Spartans, Neefe lead the team to 28 Colonial League championships, nine District XI titles and a PIAA finals appearance in 1977.
Athletic Director Marc Zimmerman commented on what Neefe meant to the softball program over the past 52 years,
“Coach Neefe and his longtime assistant coach Rosemary Grube developed a culture that mentored and challenged many young ladies to go on and be successful, productive members of society."
The Spartans will begin their search for the next softball coach immediately.