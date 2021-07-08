READING, Pa. - The 2021 Minor League Baseball season is in full swing and Daniel Brito has emerged as a key member of the Reading Fightins this season.
The 23-year old won player of the week honors last week and his strong hitting continues. His average is up to .307 with a .366 on base percentage. Additionally he has 21 extra base hits so far this season.
Brito talked about the influence of former major league player Jorge Bonifacio, who is with the Fightins, and how that has helped him shape his strong season.