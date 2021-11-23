ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The PPL Center will be center stage in the high school basketball world in January.
The GEICO ESPN Basketball Showcase will hit the court in downtown Allentown on January 29th. This event highlighted by Sierra Canyon, home to Bronny James, son of Lebron James.
Camden will travel up from New Jersey to take on Sierra Canyon in the marque game of this event. This is the last of a 10-game showcase that highlights some of the nations top prospects.
At 6:00, Allentown Central Catholic and Nativity will ge things underway for the evening.
Tickets for the event start at $15 and go on sale December 1st. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.