PHOENIX, Az. - The Philadelphia Eagles offense for much of the season has gone through two key members, wide receiver AJ Brown and running back Miles Sanders.
Brown joining the Eagles via trade on draft night with the Tennessee Titans, and has been an instant game changer. Much like another top-tier wide receiver was back in 2004.
Unlike that guy, Brown has a truly strong relationship with Jalen Hurts, having been friends since back in their college days. On draft night that friendship showing through in a video call between the now Super Bowl teammates.
Out of the backfield, Sanders has played a major role rushing for over 1000 yards on the season, and accounting for two of the touchdowns in the win over San Francisco.
Sanders keeping the Big 33 streak alive this weekend, as another member of the annual game will take part in a Super Bowl.