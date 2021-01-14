LEWISBURG, Pa. - When Bucknell visits Lehigh this Saturday it will be a second homecoming for Nazareth product Tessa Brugler. The senior has been a key piece to the Bisons success this season.
Brugler has averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game during the Bisons perfect start. During their recent home-and-home series against Lafayette last weekend Brugler posted a double-double, her second of the season.
Normally fans are in the stands, including family and friends, a different story for this season. Brugler always enjoys coming back to the Lehigh Valley to take on the local teams, even in the empty gyms this season.