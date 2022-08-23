ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bryce Harper mania has invaded Coca-Cola Park, the 2021 National League MVP begins his rehab assignment on Tuesday night with Lehigh Valley.
Harper is working his way back from an elbow injury that has kept him out of the outfield, and left to just designated hitting. Then, a thumb injury sent harper to the IL.
The reigning MVP will be with the IronPigs until at least Saturday before being re-evaluated. If all goes well, he will rejoin the Philadelphia Phillies for their series against Arizona next week.
Harper will start as the designated hitter on Tuesday night.