The Philadelphia Phillies are off tonight before beginning a quick two-game set in Atlanta on Tuesday. The club is on a five-game winning streak and currently in sole possession of the third wild card spot in the National League.
Meanwhile, reigning MVP Bryce Harper is progressing in his recovery from a fractured left thumb. Harper had the pins removed from his June surgery, clearing the way for him to begin his rehab process.
There has been no timetable assigned to his return, but the hope is he can be back in the lineup by the end of August.