PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder, Bryce Harper was named the National League Hank Aaron Award winner for the 2021 season.
The Hank Aaron Award is given out to the best offensive performer for both the National and American Leagues.
Harper, certainly deserving of the honor. He ended the season with a .309 batting average, 35 home runs, 42 doubles, 84 RBIs and 101 runs. This is the second time Harper has won this award, first back in 2015.
That was also the last year that Harper took home the MVP award.