Bryce Harper was one of 18 players selected as starters for the upcoming MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles, the league office announced earlier today.
Before being sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left thumb, Harper had hit 15 home runs and recorded a .985 OPS. He was selected as the National League designated hitter over William Contreras of Atlanta.
The reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday evening.
National League
C Willson Contreras
1B Paul Goldschmidt
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS Trea Turner
3B Manny Machado
LF Joc Pederson
CF Ronald Acuña Jr.
RF Mookie Betts
DH Bryce Harper
American League
C Alejandro Kirk
1B Vlad Guerrero Jr.
2B Jose Altuve
SS Tim Anderson
3B Rafael Devers
LF Giancarlo Stanton
CF Mike Trout
RF Aaron Judge
DH Shohei Ohtani