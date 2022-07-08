Phillies Nationals Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper singles in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

Bryce Harper was one of 18 players selected as starters for the upcoming MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles, the league office announced earlier today.

Before being sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left thumb, Harper had hit 15 home runs and recorded a .985 OPS. He was selected as the National League designated hitter over William Contreras of Atlanta.

The reserves and pitchers will be announced on Sunday evening.

National League

C Willson Contreras

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.

SS Trea Turner

3B Manny Machado

LF Joc Pederson

CF Ronald Acuña Jr.

RF Mookie Betts

DH Bryce Harper

American League

C Alejandro Kirk

1B Vlad Guerrero Jr.

2B Jose Altuve

SS Tim Anderson

3B Rafael Devers

LF Giancarlo Stanton

CF Mike Trout

RF Aaron Judge

DH Shohei Ohtani