ALLENTOWN - Bryce Harper will begin the minor league portion of his rehabilitation from an injury to his left thumb right here in the Lehigh Valley as he is expected to play in several games this week when the IronPigs host Gwinnett.
According to a news release from the organization, Harper will join the IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday for the start of a six-game series against the Stripers and play through Saturday.
Harper had surgery on the thumb after being struck by a pitch from San Diego pitcher Blake Snell. He is currently batting .318 in 64 MLB games with 21 doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 48 RBIs, 26 walks, and 49 runs scored.