Bucknell beats Lafayette, 56-47

Bucknell defeated Lafayette 56-47 in a Patriot League women's basketball game inside the Kirby Sports Center on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, the Leopards dropped to 6-9 overall and 1-3 in league play. Lafayette lost five of its last six games.
Kaitlyn Slagus scored a game-high 20 points for Bucknell. Natalie Kucowski led the Leopards with 18 points. Drew Freeland also finished in double-figures for Lafayette.
Lafayette turned the ball over 24 times in the contest.
The Leopards travel to visit Army on Jan. 16 for their next game. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.