LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball team erased a large second half deficit to force overtime, but Bucknell drained a late three-point field goal on Saturday to edge the Leopards 92-89 at Sjoka Pavilion.
The Leopards (9-17, 6-9) trailed by 17 with 16 minutes remaining before they began their comeback. Sophomore John Brantley scored 18 points off the bench for Lafayette - including a three-point field goal from the top of the key with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.
Bison senior Andrew Funk returned the favor as his three-pointer from the corner with five seconds left in overtime would prove to be the game-winner.
Junior Neal Quinn scored a career-high 24 points for Lafayette and also dished out nine assists. The Leopards have three games remaining in the regular season, including a home contest against Holy Cross on Monday.