LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh women built a halftime lead but host Bucknell outscored them down the stretch in a 56-53 Patriot League quarterfinal victory at Sojka Pavilion.
The Bison trailed by 10 late in the first half following a jumper by Mackenzie Kramer and were down 31-23 at halftime. The lead was still seven entering the final 10 minutes and No. 4 Bucknell outscored the fifth-seeded Mountain Hawks 18-8 in the final quarter.
Isabella King, who led all scorers with 19 points scored on a layup with 3:14 remaining to give the Bison the lead. Lehigh's Emma Grothaus would respond with a field goal but a three-pointer by King would put Bucknell back in front to stay.
The Mountain Hawks end their season at 19-7 while Bucknell will host No.8 Navy on Thursday as the Mids upset top-seeded Holy Cross 50-49.